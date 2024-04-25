Chillicothe Elementary School Building Progress

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and the Chillicothe R-II School Board saw the progress of the Elementary School expansion project. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says downstairs the walls are in place and drywall is complete.

Doing tile work, installing ceiling grids, cabling, and painting.

Wiebers says the second floor is a few steps behind.

The tour included signing the elevator wall, as students had done earlier.

Outside there is still some work on the landscaping and drainage. The Week of May 6th the playground will be installed.

He says the plan includes getting furnishing moved into the building in July and in August, begin having teachers move their materials into the classrooms.

