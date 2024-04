A two-vehicle crash in Livingston County Wednesday left one driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred on US 36, a mile west of Mooresville at about 6:20 pm. According to the report, 37-year-old Adam Ponsor of Waukee, IA was westbound on US 36 and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Terrance G. Givens of Kansas City, KS. Givens had minor injuries and he was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.

