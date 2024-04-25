Rural Development Energy Efficiency Grants

Several area businesses have been selected to receive Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Efficiency Grants. The Rural Development grants presented by the federal government are investments in Clean Energy. The local recipients include:

$21,693 was awarded to Chad Woodworth, a grain ag producer in Chillicothe, to install a new grain dryer. This project is expected to save $10,750 per year.

$12,100 was awarded to Chad Fuemmeler, a soybean producer in Glasgow to install an 8.8 kilowatt (kW) solar array system. This project is expected to save $856 per year.

$39,995 was awarded to JR’s Body Inc., an automobile repair business in Brunswick, to install a 33.6 kilowatt (kW) solar array system. This project is expected to save $6,432 per year.

$20,140 was awarded to Henke Farms LLC, a beef cattle and row crop farming operation in Salisbury, to install a 14.4 kilowatt (kW) solar array system. This project is expected to save $2,102 per year.

$59,975 was awarded to Lake Branch LLC, a hog producer located in Salisbury, to purchase and install a 48 kilowatt (kW) solar array. This project is expected to save $7,372 per year.

