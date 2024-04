The human remains found by a hunter in Mercer County Tuesday have been identified. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the remains are of 24-year-old Sebastian Tyrese Husted, a black male from Centerville, IA

Husted was reported missing to Centerville Police in January of 2018.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff or Centerville, Iowa Police.

