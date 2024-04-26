Search
Video Gambling Machine Discussions On County Commission Agenda

Video gambling machines are on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners as they meet next week.  The meetings are Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the Commission Room of the courthouse.

There are no specific items on the agenda for Tuesday.

Thursday at 9:30, the commissioners meet with Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren to discuss Video Gambling Machines in convenience stores.

Other items on the agendas include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

