Chillicothe City Council Has Full Agenda For Monday’s Meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will consider police recruitment and fireworks as part of their meeting Monday.  The Council meets at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall.

They will start with the finances for the City and CMU.

Appearances include:

  • Tomie Walker with Main Street will present information on a painting project in the Arts District.
  • The City Clerk will present an ordinance and contract for a three-year agreement for HVAC Maintenance.
  • The City Administrator will present a police recruitment program, including a reimbursement program.
  • Amy Supple will present an agreement for fireworks.
  • An ordinance will be presented for a lease agreement with Grand River Entertainment for Shafer Memorial Park.
  • An ordinance will be presented for an agreement for supervised work release with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
  • There will also be a discussion and ordinance on amending sections of the city’s ordinance for animals and fowl.

An executive session will follow the regular meeting for personnel matters.

