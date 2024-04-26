Chillicothe City Council Has Full Agenda For Monday’s Meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will consider police recruitment and fireworks as part of their meeting Monday. The Council meets at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall.
They will start with the finances for the City and CMU.
Appearances include:
- Tomie Walker with Main Street will present information on a painting project in the Arts District.
- The City Clerk will present an ordinance and contract for a three-year agreement for HVAC Maintenance.
- The City Administrator will present a police recruitment program, including a reimbursement program.
- Amy Supple will present an agreement for fireworks.
- An ordinance will be presented for a lease agreement with Grand River Entertainment for Shafer Memorial Park.
- An ordinance will be presented for an agreement for supervised work release with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
- There will also be a discussion and ordinance on amending sections of the city’s ordinance for animals and fowl.
An executive session will follow the regular meeting for personnel matters.