Chillicothe City Council Has Full Agenda For Monday’s Meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will consider police recruitment and fireworks as part of their meeting Monday. The Council meets at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall.

They will start with the finances for the City and CMU.

Appearances include:

Tomie Walker with Main Street will present information on a painting project in the Arts District.

The City Clerk will present an ordinance and contract for a three-year agreement for HVAC Maintenance.

The City Administrator will present a police recruitment program, including a reimbursement program.

Amy Supple will present an agreement for fireworks.

An ordinance will be presented for a lease agreement with Grand River Entertainment for Shafer Memorial Park.

An ordinance will be presented for an agreement for supervised work release with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

There will also be a discussion and ordinance on amending sections of the city’s ordinance for animals and fowl.

An executive session will follow the regular meeting for personnel matters.

