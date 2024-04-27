A free Dark Sky stargazing event will be held May 11th in Carroll County. The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting the event at Little Compton Lake Conservation Area, starting at 5:00 pm and continuing until 10:30 pm.

MDC staff will offer fishing and archery instruction with gear provided prior to a dinner break and nightfall. The event is held in partnership with the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, who will provide a slide show and have telescopes set up for viewing planets and stars.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/429.

Free camping is available, but amenities are minimal. Camping is allowed in a mowed grassy area near a gravel parking lot.

