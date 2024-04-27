March Unemployment Numbers

Unemployment numbers in March are mixed across the local counties. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Chariton…………. 3.2%, down from 3.5% in February

Livingston………. 3.3%, down from 3.4% in February

Caldwell…………. 3.8%, up from 3.6% in February

Daviess…………. 3.8%, up from 3.6% in February

Grundy………….. 4.1%, down from 4.5% in February

Carroll…………… 4.2%, up from 4.1% in February

Sullivan………….. 4.3%, down from 4.5% in February

Linn………………. 4.3%, down from 4.5% in February

The State of Missouri is at 3.7%, down from 4.0%. The US unemployment figure is at 3.9%, down from 4.2% in February.

