March Unemployment Numbers

Unemployment numbers in March are mixed across the local counties. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…
Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…
Chariton…………. 3.2%, down from 3.5% in February
Livingston………. 3.3%, down from 3.4% in February
Caldwell…………. 3.8%, up from 3.6% in February
Daviess…………. 3.8%, up from 3.6% in February
Grundy………….. 4.1%, down from 4.5% in February
Carroll…………… 4.2%, up from 4.1% in February
Sullivan………….. 4.3%, down from 4.5% in February
Linn………………. 4.3%, down from 4.5% in February
The State of Missouri is at 3.7%, down from 4.0%. The US unemployment figure is at 3.9%, down from 4.2% in February.