MoDOT Roadwork Projects

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork projects for northwest Missouri includes resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, and replacement. In the area counties, the planned work includes:

Livingston County

Route D remains CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August

Route D – Sidewalk improvements continue in Ludlow through early May.

US 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project continues from the Coon Creek Bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe.

Route V – Resurfacing project continues from Chillicothe to Route 6 near Galt through May 8. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July.

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from US 36 to the end of the Marceline city limits through late May.

Route Y – CLOSED for pothole patching from US 24 to Route M, Wednesday – Friday.

Linn County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from US 36 to County Road 302 – All Week.

