Weekend Highway Patrol arrests in the area counties.

Saturday,

Troopers in Dekalb County arrested 37-year-old Melissa J. Harper of Cameron at 7:06 pm for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

A7 7:09 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Christopher S. Hershberger, Jr of Amity for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Sunday

At 9:18 am in Dekalb County, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Melissa J. Harper of Cameron for alleged DWI, following to close, and a lane violation. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

In Linn County at about 7:24 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Garrett T. Allen of Rolla for alleged driving while suspended. he was processed and released.

Troopers in Carroll County arrested 22-year-old Dawson M. Allen of Carrollton at about 8:12 pm for alleged DWI, failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, and no seatbelt. He was processed and released.

Share this:

Tweet

