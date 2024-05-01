Flood Warnings Continue On The Grand River

Flood Warnings Continue on portions of the G4rand River

Grand River

At Chillicothe, the river fell back below flood stage of 24 feet on Tuesday.

At Sumner, moderate flooding continues. The river crested at 35.93 feet Monday night. Flooding on the Grand River at Sumner continues into Thursday morning as the river level is dropping. Flood stage at Sumner is 26 feet.

At Brunswick, Minor flooding continues, as the river is at or near the expected crest of 23.4 feet. Flooding will continue until early Thursday afternoon. Flood stage is 19 feet.

At Wakenda Creek

In Carrollton, the Wakenda Creek has fallen below flood stage of 16 feet.

