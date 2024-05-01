Two Area Residents Injured In Separate Crashes

Two crashes involving area residents are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday.

On Highway 190, five miles west of Chillicothe, a single-vehicle crash left 71-year-old Carol A. Paul of Chillicothe with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred about 12:50 pm as Paul was eastbound on 190 and ran off the north side of the road and struck an embankment. Paul was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.

In Clinton County at about 6:20 pm, an ATV crash on private property left a three-year-old child with minor injuries. According to the report, 25-year-old Dallas A. Arnold of Wheeling was driving the ATV and the child was a passenger in front of the driver. Arnold struck a fence and the ATV overturned and Arnold and the child were ejected. The child had minor injuries and was taken to the Excelsior Spring Emergency Room.

Share this:

Tweet

