Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes 79 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

12:06 pm Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe Street on a report of a suicidal man subject threatening harm to staff members. Officers obtained and served a 96-hour evaluation warrant and the 51-year-old man was transported to Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph. He was later released.

11:57 pm Officers responded to the 900 block of Shagbark Drive on a report of suspicious activity. No intruders were found. Officers are currently investigating the incident.

Officers also conducted several traffic stops, business checks, paper service, vehicle checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

Share this:

Tweet

