Melvin Harris Littrell, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Melvin was born the son of Buel and Edna (Colton) Littrell on June 19, 1932, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a 1950 graduate of Wheeling High School. He also attended the Chillicothe Business College and Central Missouri College in Warrensburg. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1954 during the Korean War. Melvin was united in marriage to Meredith Long on February 12, 1956, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Melvin was a member of the Wheeling Christian Church, Wheeling, Missouri, and served as a deacon, elder and trustee. He was also a member of the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25, and the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858. He served on the Wheeling School Board, the Livingston County School Board, and the Zoning Board. Melvin was also a member of Gideons International. He enjoyed reading, playing cards and ping-pong. He was an avid collector of tractors and political buttons. He also enjoyed their trips to Branson and going to the Presley’s Country Jubilee. He loved sports and was a local sports supporter, attending many local sporting events.

Survivors include his wife, Meredith Littrell of the home; two sons, Gary Littrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Glenn Littrell and wife, Barbara, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Alice Littrell of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Tiffany Littrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jill Case and husband, Andrew, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Justin Littrell and wife, Ana, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Juleah Littrell of Mission, Kansas; four great grandchildren, Jade, Avery and Jack Littrell and Rae Case; one sister, Marjorie Murry of Bentonville, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter-in-law, April Littrell; one brother, Gerald and Peggy Littrell; and one sister, Wilma and Lenos Meneely, and one brother-in-law, Bill Murry.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International and/or LICOVA (Livingston County Veterans Association) and/or Festival of Lights and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

