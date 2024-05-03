Flood Warnings On The Grand River

Flood warnings are in place along the Grand River, including Pattonsburg, Gallatin, Chillicothe, Sumner and Brunswick

At Pattonsburg, the river has crested at 28.91 feet and has begun falling. The river should fall back below flood stage of 25 feet later this morning.

At Gallatin, the River is at 27.93 feet this morning and rising to an expected crest of 30.6 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and is expected to continue until Saturday morning when the river falls back below flood stage of 26 feet.

At Chillicothe, Moderate Flooding is occurring with a reading of 30.74 feet. A crest of 32.7 feet is expected Saturday morning and the river should fall back below flood stage of 24 feet early Sunday morning.

At Sumner, the river has risen to 33.1 feet, with a crest of 35.4 feet expected Saturday, and flooding continuing until the river falls back below flood stage of 26 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring in Sumner.

At Brunswick, the river has fallen back below flood stage of 19 feet, but is expected to rise again. Minor Flooding is forecast from Saturday through Tuesday, as the river will rise to 22.3 feet.

Share this:

Tweet

