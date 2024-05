A Brookfield man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening, three miles west of Chillicothe on US 36. Sixty-year-old Joseph P. Anderson of Brookfield died at Hedrick Medical Center following the crash at about 4:35 pm. According to the report, Anderson was eastbound on US 36 and had a vehicle problem. The pick-up ran off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail. Anderson was ejected from the truck. He was not wearing a safety belt.

