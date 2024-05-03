KCHI Senior Awards And Scholarships

KCHI Radio is proud to be a part of their scholarship presentations for the Annual Senior Awards program.

KCHI Sports Director Brent Hesse presented the KCHI – Leatherman Communications Broadcast Scholarship.

$500 Javon Kille

KCHI and Investor’s Community Bank Presented the “A For Achievement” Awards of $200 to 10 seniors, based solely on Grade Point Average. Alphabetically, the list includes:

Joshua Adams, Jolie Bonderer, Emmy Dillon, Halie Gault, Heidi Gault, Laik Graham, Austin Lyford, James Mathew, Mason Meservey, and Emile Paxton

To honor the memory of Dan Leatherman, the Leatherman family presented the GDL – Groovy Dan Leatherman – Scholarship of $1,000 each to Ericka Kroll and Jadon Collins.

Share this:

Tweet

