Total CHS Senior Awards And Scholarships Could Top $1.7 Million

Scholarships and awards were presented to seniors at the Chillicothe High School annual Awards Assembly. Principal Dan Nagel talked about the support for these students.

Over $670,000 in local scholars and a total, including renewable state

and national awards and renewals of $1.7 million.

Scholarships presented ranged from $100 to $10,000 to assist the students in their post-high school education.

Notable scholarships presented this year include:

The Virginia Wall Scholarship of $10,000 – presented to Emile Paxton, and of $7,500 – presented to Laik Graham.

The Lloyd Hibner Memorial Scholarship of $10,000 – presented to Alijah Hibner.

The Jerry Litton Scholarships of $5,000 – presented to Emile Paxton, and $3,000 – presented to James Mathew

The Kenneth & Eugenia Churchill Foundation scholarship of $8,000 – to Laik Graham, and $4,000 each to Ellie Washburn and Rylee Washburn.

Two new scholarships were also added to the list this year.

CPA Bound Scholarship – A $2,500 scholarship presented to Jadon Collins.

Chillicothe Wrestling Club Scholarship – A $1,000 scholarship presented to Brody Cairns

