Additional Jail Bookings

Two additional bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday evening. 35-year-old Jayna Louise Templeton of Trenton was arrested by Grundy County officers. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Friday morning, Jackson County officials arrested 52-year-old David James Leonard of Polo on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

