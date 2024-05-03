Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Additional Jail Bookings

Two additional bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday evening. 35-year-old Jayna Louise Templeton of Trenton was arrested by Grundy County officers.  The arrest was on a warrant for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Friday morning, Jackson County officials arrested 52-year-old David James Leonard of Polo on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance.  He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601