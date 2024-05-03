Amending Chillicothe’s Animal & Fowl Ordinance

Updates to the Chillicothe animal and Fowl ordinance are under consideration by the Chillicothe City Council. The City Attorney presented the revisions from previous discussions. City Administrator Roze Frampton explained some of the changes presented for consideration.

Discussions on dogs, number of animals, definitions, and limitations on roosters and chickens.

The new suggestions included a ban on roosters and limiting the number of chickens.

The council will take up the revisions again at a future meeting.

