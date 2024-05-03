Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Sixty-six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

3:25 am Officers took a report of an assault that occurred in the 400 block of Jackson Street. The victim was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

10:04 pm Officers responded to the 300 block of JFK for an accident. A vehicle was traveling east on JFK when the driver bent over to pick up an item in the car and left the right side of the roadway and stuck a vehicle parked along the south side of the street. No injuries were reported, the driver was issued citations and given a municipal court date, and his vehicle was towed due to damages.

Officers also made several traffic stops, business checks, paper service, vehicle checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

