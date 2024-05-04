Continued Flood Warnings On The Grand River

Flood warnings are in place along the Grand River, including at Chillicothe, Sumner and Brunswick

At Pattonsburg and Gallatin, the river has fallen back below flood stage .

At Chillicothe, Moderate Flooding continues. The river crested at 33.17 feet and is falling. The river is expected to fall back below flood stage of 24 feet this evening.

At Sumner, the river is near the expected crest of 35.7 feet. Moderate flooding continues. The river is expected to fall back below flood stage of 26 feet Monday.

At Brunswick, the river has risen above flood stage of 19 feet and a crest of 22.3 feet is expected Sunday. Minor flooding will continue into Tuesday.

