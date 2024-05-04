MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of May 6th

General highway maintenance and construction projects are scheduled around Northwest Missouri. In the local counties, that work includes:

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August.

US 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project from the Coon Creek Bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around-the-clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the US 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe

Route V – Resurfacing project from Chillicothe to Route 6 near Galt through May 15. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance at the Thompson Creek Bridge, All Week. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through mid-June.

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive at Hamilton to Route P, all week.

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July.

Route Y – CLOSED for pothole patching from US 24 to Route M, all week.

Route FF – CLOSED for pothole patching from US 24 to Enyeart Road, Friday.

Linn County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from US 36 to County Road 302 All Week.

