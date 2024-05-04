Search
Three Bookings For Livingston County

Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Friday.

At about 10:05 am, the Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 27-year-old Sean Michael Ward and 37-year-old Tabatha Lynnay McCoy of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.  Each is held with bond set at $7,500 cash only.

At about 1:30 pm, Hamilton Police arrested 54-year-old Shawn M. Geary of St. Joseph on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on a charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended.  bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

