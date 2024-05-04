Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers.

Friday at about 6:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 31-year-old Jeremy A. Zook of Gladstone on a Caldwell County traffic warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.

At about 11:55 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Rashod O. Rushing of Dangerfield, TX for alleged possession of a controlled substance, speeding – 26 or more over the limit, no valid license, and on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

