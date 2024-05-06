Flood Warning Continue On Grand River

Flood warnings continue for portions of the Grand River.

At Chillicothe, the river fell back below flood stage early Sunday morning

At Sumner, the river crested at 35.96 feet Saturday. Moderate flooding continues as the river continues to drop. The reading this morning was 29.8 feet and the river should fall back below flood stage of 26 feet later today.

At Brunswick, minor flooding continues as the river is expected to crest at about 23 feet this morning and remain above flood stage of 19 feet until early Tuesday morning.

Share this:

Tweet

