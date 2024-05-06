Chillicothe Hornets and Lady Hornets Track & Field District Results

The Chillicothe Hornets hosted the Class 3 District 4 track and field meet on Saturday. There were 11 girls teams and 12 boys teams in attendance. Chillicothe’s boys team took first place with 147 points and the girls team finished in 2nd behind Centralia with 95 points.

Several athletes and relay teams for Chillicothe are advancing on to sectionals. For the girls, Kayanna Cranmer placed with a 3rd place finish in the 400. Lydia and Jolie Bonderer controlled the 800 finishing 1st and 2nd, respectively. Jolie was also runner-up in the 1600. In the relays, the Lady Hornets 4 x 400 team was 2nd, and the 4 x 800 team finished first. In the triple jump, Lyla Beetsma placed third, Emerson Staton was 4th in the shot put, and Sadie Midgyett 3rd in discuss.

On the boys side, Silas Midgyett won the 100 meter dash, and Jacob Adams was 2nd. Jacob Adams was also runner-up in the 200. In the 400, Alijah Hibner and Brennan FitzPatrick placed 3rd and 4th while Luke Thompson and Laik Graham were 3rd and 4th in the 800. Cain Evans finished 2nd in both the 1600 and 3200 while Laik Graham was 3rd in the 1600. The Hornets 4 x 800 relay team took the gold, while the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 teams collected silver. Javon Kille placed third in the long jump, and 2nd in the triple jump, while Brennan FitzPatrick was 3rd in triple jump. Bo Smith was 4th in shot put, and 3rd in discuss, while Silas Midgyett finished 4th in discuss. Alijah Hibner will also advance to sectionals with a 4th place javelin performance.

Congratulations to the Chillicothe Hornets track and field team on an outstanding display at districts and best of luck to those athletes competing in sectionals at Paris High School on Saturday.

