The Hornets tennis team found great success at the individual district tournament. In the 8 team bracket, the Hornets top doubles team of Josh Adams and Jadon Collins defeated Carrollton in the championship 6-0, 6-2. Doubles team Eli Carpenter and Quincy Swearingen finished 4th.

In singles, Chillicothe’s Tony Trantham placed 2nd falling in the finals to Trenton’s Braden Sager, while Andrew Snider followed right behind, in 3rd place.

Share this:

Tweet