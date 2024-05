A Flood Warning continues for the Grand River at Brunswick.

At Sumner, the river has fallen back below flood stage of 26 feet. Additional flooding is expected beginning Wednesday morning as the river rises towards a crest of 29.2 feet on Thursday.

At Brunswick, minor flooding continues as the river is expected to fall back below flood stage of 19 feet later this morning. The river could rise slightly above flood stage again on Thursday.

Share this:

Tweet