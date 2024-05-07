Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One hundred calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

9:29 AM, Officers took a report of a theft that occurred on Sunday in the 1300 block of Washington Street. The investigation is ongoing.

5:57 PM, Officers responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street for an assault that had previously occurred. Upon arrival, Officers contacted a man who had been physically assaulted by three suspects in another county. Upon investigation, child abuse was also discovered to have occurred in the same county. The investigation is being forwarded to the law enforcement in the other county. The investigation is continuing.

10:42 PM, Officers responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street to check the well being of a subject that left the hospital against medical advice. Officers located the subject who agreed to return for further medical treatment.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

