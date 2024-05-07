Search
School Board To Consider Approval Of Graduates

Approval of the 2024 Chillicothe High School graduates is on the agenda for a special meeting of the Chillicothe R-II School Board.  The meeting is Thursday at 7:30 am at the district office.

The approval of graduates will take place in a closed executive session.

Prior to the executive session, the board will consider approval of a compensation package for Field and Dewey staff moving to Chillicothe Elementary School.  The compensation package includes 41 certified staff and 5 non-certified.  The total package is $16,560, plus benefits of $2,641.

