An Aging in Place resource fair will be held May 16th at the Livingston County Health Center. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says the purpose is to gather local and statewide agencies in one place to provide information on the services and benefits available. Burchett says this will include benefits counseling, transportation, family caregiver services, avoiding Medicare fraud, nutrition, physical therapy options, assistive technology for disabilities, medication safety, emergency home security, immunizations, community action programs, and more.

To bring awareness to what resources are out there.

Burchett says everyone attending will also receive a free 100w Dusk-to-Dawn Porch Light Bulb to kick off their “Leave the Light On” project

To put in your porch light and help EMS find you.

The event is free. It is Thursday, May 16th, from 2:00 to 4:30 pm at the health center.

