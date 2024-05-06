MoDOT Statewide Transportation Improvement Program Draft

MoDOT’s draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for 2025-2029 was presented in their May Transportation Commission Meeting. The STIP includes projects planned around the state, the cost, and the expected year the work will begin. Five projects are on the list for Livingston County. Chronologically, they include:

2024/25 – resurfacing of US 65, from 1.3 miles north of 190 to US 36. The estimated cost of the project is nearly $3.8 million dollars. The project is also identified as one that could be cut due to funding.

2024/25 – resurfacing of US 65, from US 36 in Chillicothe to US 24 in Carrollton. The estimated cost is $14.2 million dollars.

No major projects in 2025/26

2026/27 – Intersection improvement on US 36 at Route B near Wheeling. The estimated cost is just over $3.1 million dollars.

2026/27 – Intersection improvement on US 36 at Mitchell Road in Chillicothe. The estimated cost is just over $2.3 million dollars.

No major projects in 2027/28

2028/29 – Bridge Replacement on Route DD over Shoal Creek Drain, west of Route C. The estimated cost is just over $2.5 million dollars.

Statewide, the STIP draft program makes available $13.8 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years.

The complete proposed STIP is available for public review and can be found online on the MoDOT’s website.

Comments can emailed to MoDOT at STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov or call customer service at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). The formal comment period ends May 30, 2024

