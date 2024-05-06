Search
Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Four recent bookings into the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.  The bookings include:

Friday:

At 5:50 pm, Chillicothe Police Department booked 64-year-old Alfred K. Hyatt into jail for alleged harassment.  Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.

At 11:05 pm, Chillicothe Police Department booked 45-year-old Jennifer M. Swank of Trenton for alleged unlawful use of a weapon.  She is held pending the posting of $5,000 cash-only bond.

Sunday:

56-year-old Michael R. Prewitt of Chillicothe was booked into the jail by the Chillicothe Police Department at about 4:12 pm on a 24-hour hold.

47-year-old Corey D. Stottlemyre of Chillicothe was booked by the Chillicothe Police Department at about 8:53 pm for alleged possession of a controlled substance.  Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.

