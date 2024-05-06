Chillicothe FFA Annual Awards

Awards totaling $45,000 were presented at the annual Chillicothe FFA Award Ceremony. The program included the presentation of scholarships to seniors and awards presented to members at all grade levels.

The event also serves as the change of leadership for the Chapter. Outgoing President Carson Samm cited some of the highlights of 2023/24.

Talked about the highlights of the year and state awards.

The 2024/25 President is Langston Johnson. Says he looks forward to putting what he has learned in FFA to work.

Upholding the traditions of the chapter at the state and national levels.

Harlee Beck is the Area President. She talked about her duties in that office.

Managing the area activities and increasing involvement.

She says the local chapter is supportive of her office.

