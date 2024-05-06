Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe Police Department responded to 166 calls for service from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:

Friday,

12:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut St. for a report of property damage. Officers arrived and arrested a woman for property damage. She was later released with citations.

1:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of S Washington St. for a report of a possible hit and run.

3:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Broadway St. for a report of fraud. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

10:31 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe St. for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon. A woman was arrested for domestic assault. She was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Saturday, May 4th

8:40 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Polk St. for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the incident was verbal, but found a man at the scene had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and he later posted the required bond.

8:25 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Jackson St. for a report of a suicidal person. Officers gave the individual a ride to the hospital to be evaluated.

Sunday,

12:12 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near Washington St. and Locust St. Officers observed signs of impairment while speaking with the driver. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and later released with a citation.

10:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Waples St. for a report of a burglary. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

1:27 p.m., Officers made a traffic stop in the 400 block of Herriman St. and found the driver had a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and later released with a citation.

4:09 p.m., A traffic stop near Clay St. and E Woodward St resulted in one arrest. Officers observed signs of impairment in the driver. He was arrested for driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated, and endangering the welfare of a child in the vehicle. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

8:48 p.m., A traffic stop near 2nd St. and Washington St resulted in the driver being arrested after Officers located a controlled substance in the vehicle. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance.

