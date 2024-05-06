Chillicothe Drug Investigation Leads To Arrests

A search of a home in the 400 block of Jackson Street Friday resulted in the seizure of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of child endangerment and neglect. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says they served a search warrant on the home Friday morning as a result of several drug investigations.

Two arrests were made as a result of the investigation. Chief Maples says a 27-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, and child neglect. Detectives continue to work closely with the Livingston County Prosecutor and Livingston County Children’s Division on this case.

