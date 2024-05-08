Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday. Some of the calls include:
7:18 PM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Clay Street on a report of Domestic Assault. Officers contacted a woman but were unable to speak with the man who was involved. The man is facing a possible charge of domestic assault.
7:44 PM, Officers responded to the area of E Polk Street for a report of a C&I Driver.
8:13 PM, Officers responded to the area of Park Lane and Burnam Road for a report of two- and three-year-old children playing near the roadway unattended. Officers arrived to find toys were located near a creek full of water and no children were present. Officers searched the area for the children, fearing for their safety. Officers located the children later at a home. They were safe and were much older than two and three years of age.
Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and followed up with numerous investigations.