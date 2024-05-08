Search
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday.  Some of the calls include:

7:18 PM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Clay Street on a report of Domestic Assault.  Officers contacted a woman but were unable to speak with the man who was involved.  The man is facing a possible charge of domestic assault.

7:44 PM, Officers responded to the area of E Polk Street for a report of a C&I Driver.

8:13 PM, Officers responded to the area of Park Lane and Burnam Road for a report of two- and three-year-old children playing near the roadway unattended.  Officers arrived to find toys were located near a creek full of water and no children were present.  Officers searched the area for the children, fearing for their safety.  Officers located the children later at a home.  They were safe and were much older than two and three years of age.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

