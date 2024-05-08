Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

7:18 PM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Clay Street on a report of Domestic Assault. Officers contacted a woman but were unable to speak with the man who was involved. The man is facing a possible charge of domestic assault.

7:44 PM, Officers responded to the area of E Polk Street for a report of a C&I Driver.

8:13 PM, Officers responded to the area of Park Lane and Burnam Road for a report of two- and three-year-old children playing near the roadway unattended. Officers arrived to find toys were located near a creek full of water and no children were present. Officers searched the area for the children, fearing for their safety. Officers located the children later at a home. They were safe and were much older than two and three years of age.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

Share this:

Tweet

