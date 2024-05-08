MoDOT Open house For Daviess County Projects

An open house to discuss bridge projects in Daviess County will be held on May 21st at the Gallatin High School library. The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting. The projects include a bridge replacement on the Daviess County Route 190 bridge over Clear Creek north of Lock Springs and a bridge rehabilitation project on the Daviess County Route 6 bridge over Interstate 35 near Winston.

The public open-house meeting is to discuss the two bridge projects. Attendees are welcome to come on Tuesday, May 21st, any time between 4-6 p.m. The meeting will allow the public to share their thoughts and concerns about the design and detour plans for both bridge projects and to provide comments, either directly to the engineers or through a comment form. No formal presentation will be made.

MoDOT engineers will also be available to answer questions regarding other planned Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and maintenance projects in the area.

If you are unable to attend the open house meetings, two other opportunities for public comment are available through Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

While there, sign up to receive updates about this project via email and/or leave comments.

