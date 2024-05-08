Resurfacing Projects In Linn County

The Missouri Department of Transportation has a multi-county resurfacing project progressing in Chariton, Grundy, Linn, and Livingston counties. The contractor, working with MoDOT, plans to begin working on Linn County Route DD on Thursday, May 16.

During the project, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Crews are currently resurfacing Grundy/Livingston County Route V and expect to complete Route V on May 15th.

Share this:

Tweet

