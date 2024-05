A motorcycle crash in Carroll County Tuesday evening left the driver and passenger with serious injuries. State Troopers report 38-year-old Jeremy Lamunion of Wellington, MO and 35-year-old Trista Sparks of DeSoto, KS were flown to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries following the crash that occurred at about 8:58 pm on Highway 10, near County Road 177. According to the report, Lamunion was westbound and struck a deer. They were ejected from the motorcycle.

Share this:

Tweet