Flood Warnings On The Grand River

Flood Warnings for the Grand River have been updated by the National Weather Service. The warnings continue for the Grand River at Chillicothe, Sumner, and Brunswick.

At Chillicothe, minor flooding is occurring as the river has risen to 25.07 feet. A crest of 25.4 fee is expected today, with minor flooding continuing until the river falls back below flood stage of 24 feet early Thursday morning.

At Sumner, Moderate flooding is occurring, with a reading this morning of 30.2 feet. A crest of 31.4 feet is expected Thursday morning, with flooding continuing until Friday when the river falls back below flood stage of 26 feet.

At Brunswick, the river is below flood stage of 19 feet. The river should rise to a crest of 20.1 feet Thursday morning and flooding will continue until Friday morning

Share this:

Tweet

