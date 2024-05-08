Livingston County Sheriff’s Report Of Investigations and Arrests

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report since April 22nd includes arrests and investigations.

April 26th, deputies took a report of stealing in the 20000 block of LIV 200. The victim reported cash was missing from one of their vehicles and the investigation continues.

April 29th, a report of trespassing and property damage was taken in the 19000 block of LIV 312.

Arrests:

April 25th, 34-year-old Colby Jackson of Chillicothe was taken into custody at the Associate Court to serve a 5-day jail sentence for animal neglect.

April 26th, deputies served a warrant on 28-year-old Charles Tipton of Chillicothe.

April 29th, a vehicle was stopped after the deputy observed a vehicle at between 98 and 111 MPH in a 65 zone on U.S. Highway 36. 29-year-old Mikdad Hasib of New York was arrested for alleged exceeding the speed limit 26+. Hasib posted $250 cash bond and was released.

April 30th, a deputy arrested 21-year-old Trea Hays of Chillicothe for alleged DWI with drugs.

May 3rd, a deputy responded to the 300 block of 4th Street in Ludlow for a disturbance. They arrested 64-year-old Alfred Hyatt of Ludlow for alleged assault and harassment.

May 4th, a deputy arrested 18 year old McKenzy Dolan of Trenton for alleged exceeding the posted speed limit by 26+.

