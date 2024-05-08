CHS Senior Activities

The Chillicothe High School senior activities continue this week.

Thursday is the Baccalaureate at the PAC, starting at 7:00 pm. Thursday morning, CHS Principal Dan Nagel says the seniors will have the Senior Parade at Chillicothe Elementary School.

The seniors parade through the halls in their Cap & Gown for the younger students.

Graduation will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm in the CHS Gymnasium. Nagel says doors will open at 2:00, and seating in the Gym is on a first come basis. Overflow seating with a live stream of Graduation will be available in the PAC.

