Governor Parson Signs Bill Increasing Teacher Baseline Pay

A bill that permanently increases the baseline pay for teachers was signed by Governor Mike Parson. Senate Bill 727 increases the baseline pay for teachers to at least $40,000 a year. Chillicothe R-II Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the school board has been working on the salary schedule to include increases in starting pay.
Very few are below the $40,000 limit.
Dr Wiebers says there is a fund available to assist districts to meet that minimum.
There is no requirement for the state to budget for that fund.
The bill also sets a minimum pay for a teacher with a master’s degree and 10 or more years of experience at $48,000 by 2027.