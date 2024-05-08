Hornets Golf Qualifies One Athlete For State At District Tournament

The Chillicothe Hornets boys golf team competed in the Class 3 District 4 golf tournament at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville. Chillicothe was one of 16 teams competing for two spots in the state finals for complete teams, along with the top 10 individual golfers whose team did not advance.

The Hornets who have had an historic season, finished in 5th place at districts with a score of 346. Summit Christian Academy and Barstow advanced with a 308 and 312 respectively. The next three places were occupied by Midland Empire Conference schools, Bishop LeBlond in 3rd, Maryville 4th and Chillicothe 5th.

Individually, Summit’s Peyton Smith shot the best score with a one under par 71 among the 83 golfers. Jackson Trout had the best round for Chillicothe finishing with an 80, tied for 11th overall and strong enough to advance to the State Tournament. The rest of Chillicothe’s scores were James Mathew 87, 26th; Grant Leamer 89, 35th; Tyler Stephens 90, 37th; and Carson Samm 104, 58th.

Chillicothe’s coach, Jim Wheeler, who is retiring at the end of this season called this group the most accomplished team in the last 15 years. Congratulations to the Hornets on an outstanding season.

Senior Jackson Trout will compete in the Class 3 State Tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.

Share this:

Tweet

