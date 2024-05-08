Gregory Michael Anderson, age 54, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away from a heart attack on Monday, May 6, 2024, at his home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Greg was born the son of John Michael “Mike” and Carol Sue (Brobst) Anderson on August 24, 1969, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1987 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He worked as a tire repairer and salesman for his family’s business, Anderson TBA. Greg was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His best days were spent on a boat on the Grand River catching catfish with family and friends. Greg also enjoyed riding his bike, gardening, and caring for his dog, Molly.

Greg is survived by one son, Max Anderson of Chillicothe, Missouri, two daughters, Carley Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri, and Maddie Holliman and husband, Troyce, of Kansas City, Missouri, and was known as “Big Papa” to grandson, Hendrix Holliman of Kansas City, Missouri; his mother, Carol Anderson of Chillicothe, Missouri; sister, Leslie Minnis and husband, Cory, of Chillicothe, Missouri and nephews, Drew Minnis of Springfield, Missouri, and Martin Minnis of Waynesville, Missouri. Greg is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Anderson; maternal grandparents, Theodore and Marjorie Brobst; paternal grandparents, John C. and Mary Anderson; one nephew, Riley Minnis; one uncle, Pat Anderson; and two aunts, Beverly Schneider and Karen Behrman.

Cremation was held. A Memorial Service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, May 13, 2024, one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 pm. and on Sunday, May 12, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope City KC and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

