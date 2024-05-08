Gale “Kitty” Snider 77, of Chillicothe MO. passed away on Monday May 6, 2024 at her home in Chillicothe. She was born on September 30th 1946 in Chillicothe, MO.

Gale was a proud member of the Freedom of Road Riders and served as treasurer for several years. “Kitty” also enjoyed sewing and working on quilts. She also thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her children and their families.

She is survived by her five children, Connie Baughn, Kris Trammell, Terry Hatfield and their spouse Deanna Hatfield, Marcie Ireland and their spouse David Ireland, and Joanna Owen and their spouse Eddie Owen. Gale is also survived by her multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gale is preceded in death by her husband Tom Snider, her mother Ramah Ellan Stith, sister Bonnie Albrecht, as well as her three brothers John Elmer Wilson, Dave Wilson, and Paul Stith.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 10th at 1:00pm located at May Cemetery. Just west of Chula and north of Chillicothe.

14519-14567 County Road 210 Chula, MO 64635. Memorials in honor of Gale Snider may be made out to Kris Trammell to help with expenses.

