Hornets Boys Tennis Team Taken Down By Trenton In District Finals

The Chillicothe Hornets boys team competed in Class 1 District 15 tournament in Trenton. The Hornets won their semifinal matchup against Carrollton 5-0. All three Hornets doubles teams earned the victory, Collins and Adams, Trantham and Snider as well as Carpenter and Swearingen. Chillicothe only needed two singles wins to claim the match. It was #3 singles Tony Trantham in straight sets, along with #6 Austin Lyford picking up the first two wins in singles to advance Chillicothe onto the championship 5-0.

In the district finals, the Hornets faced the host Trenton Bulldogs. Chillicothe started strong in the doubles matches winning two of the three. Collins and Adams, along with Carpenter and Swearingen each earned wins to put the Hornets in the drivers seat heading into the singles matches up 2-1. Trenton showed their specialty in singles winning four of five matches to allow the Bulldogs to represent the district in sectionals. #2 Josh Adams secured the lone singles win for the Hornets as Trenton won the district championship by a final score of 5-3.

Coach Weston Baker was beyond proud of his teams heart, growth, and character. The Hornets are graduating seven varsity seniors, congratulation to the Chillicothe tennis team on a tremendous season.

