Chillicothe Police For Wednesday

Sixty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

4:47 AM Officers responded to an empty vehicle in the roadway near Easton and Webster. Officers report the vehicle’s parking brake had malfunctioned. The vehicle was removed.

07:19 PM Officers responded to the 200 block of Park Lane for a subject having mental health issues.

Officers also responded to a report of a child unattended in a vehicle and the Animal Control office handled several calls.

